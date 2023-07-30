UAE: With cooler weather and picturesque landscape, Fujairah is an ideal one-day gateway

Northern towns like Kalba, Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba are attractive destinations for those seeking relief from the summer heat

Hajar mountains

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Did you know that Fujairah is experiencing a pleasant average temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, while the average temperature in Dubai is hovering between 39 and 43 degrees Celsius? The remarkable difference in temperature between these two Emirates makes the northern towns of the country a perfect one-day getaway.

The northern towns like Kalba, Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, and Dibba, located on the eastern coast of the UAE, are attractive destinations for those seeking relief from the summer heat. These places also offer a diverse range of options for a memorable one-day escape with family and friends.

Here's a list where you can plan short trips and create memories, minus the complex travel arrangements and time constraints.

Look into the past

Al Bidyah Mosque.

The Al Bidyah Mosque, the UAE's oldest mosque, offers history lovers and architectural fans an opportunity to look into the country's rich past.

The Fujairah Fort situated atop the Hajar Mountains, offers magnificent views of the region and an opportunity to connect with the past.

Clear waters and golden sands

Fujairah beach.

With their crystal-clear waters and golden sands, the pristine beaches of Khor Fakkan, Fujairah, and Kalba provide a captivating and beautiful backdrop for a variety of beach activities, relaxation, and great family moments. These coastal jewels are a haven for residents and tourists, attracting people from all across the UAE.

Magnificent valleys

For those who want to try out little adventure and go trekking, Hajar Mountain is the ideal place. Exhilarating climbs through magnificent valleys, old settlements, and rugged summits accommodate hikers of all skill levels, with paths ranging from easy to difficult. The mountains combine nature, adventure, and cultural discovery, making it a must-visit location for trekking enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Panoramic views

Suhub Rest House.

Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan has spectacular views of the Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman. The hilltop location of the rest home provides panoramic views of the town's stunning beauties, creating an atmosphere of peace and attraction. Visitors may also see breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, with the city's architecture combining perfectly with the natural surroundings.

Rich gourmet history

The northern towns offer an enjoyable choice of food representing the UAE's and the Arabian Peninsula's rich gourmet history. Since it is a seaside location, seafood is prominent in many traditional cuisines. These coastal towns provide a variety of tasty seafood alternatives, from delicious fish machboos to juicy grilled shrimp. The combination of spices and cooking methods makes the destination a foodie's haven.