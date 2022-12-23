UAE weather: Temperatures to drop to 9ºC, rainfall possible

From mountain adventures to festivals: New 'Highlands of Dubai' winter campaign begins in Hatta tomorrow
Unique experiences and a cultural extravaganza await residents and tourists who will be exploring the emirate's majestic mountain this season
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Clouds will form over some Eastern areas and the sea with a probability of rainfall.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust during the day.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 29ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
