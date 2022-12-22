UAE weather: Cloudy weather, chance of rain; temperature to drop to 12°C

We speak to a cross-section of UAE-based women to know their thoughts on walking around Dubai at night
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of convective clouds forming over some eastern and northern areas, and the sea. These clouds are usually associated with rainfall.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas. Temperatures are set to reach 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 18°C and 20°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
