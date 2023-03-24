UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 7ºC, partly cloudy day ahead

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 6:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Fresh winds will blow becoming light to moderate winds by noon. Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

