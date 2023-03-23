UAE weather: Partly cloudy, windy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 20ºC

Traffic patrols and ambulances rushed to the crash site immediately, but were unable to save her
The weather today will be fair in general, and partly cloudy and dusty at times during the daytime.
Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds will blow, becoming strong at times northward and eastward causing blowing dust. Wind speed will decrease by late night and Friday morning.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 26ºC, and they will hit 25ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21ºC and 20ºC respectively.
The country's National Center of Metereology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert for winds and rough seas, warning residents of strong winds that will reach speeds of 45 km/hr, with waves of a height of 7 ft in the Arabian Gulf until 9am today (Thursday, March 23).
The sea will become moderate westward by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and rough in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Traffic patrols and ambulances rushed to the crash site immediately, but were unable to save her
This year's event featured catalogue of two-year-old horses selected from Ireland and the UK going under the hammer
People appearing on the screen sing praises of mothers, who can be seen getting overwhelmed and bursting into tears
Double rainbows are formed 'when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop'
It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by over 300 million people all around the world
According to its website, the park has over 100 animal experiences and presentations, including up-close animal encounters and expeditions
Minister notes that food can be grown locally, referring to the first harvest of protein-enriched wheat grown at a massive farm in Sharjah on Monday
Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Emirates' rejection of inciteful rhetoric and all practices that contradict moral and human values and principles