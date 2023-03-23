UAE weather: Partly cloudy, windy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 20ºC

The sea will become moderate westward by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and rough in the Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 6:55 AM

The weather today will be fair in general, and partly cloudy and dusty at times during the daytime.

Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds will blow, becoming strong at times northward and eastward causing blowing dust. Wind speed will decrease by late night and Friday morning.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 26ºC, and they will hit 25ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21ºC and 20ºC respectively.

The country's National Center of Metereology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert for winds and rough seas, warning residents of strong winds that will reach speeds of 45 km/hr, with waves of a height of 7 ft in the Arabian Gulf until 9am today (Thursday, March 23).

