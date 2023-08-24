UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; partly cloudy day ahead

Campaign aims to ensure the safety of food, drinking water and swimming pools
A thick blanket of fog hovered over parts of the UAE on Thursday morning, prompting the National Centre of Meteorology to issue a red alert.
The foggy condition was observed mainly in Abu Dhabi's Al Ain region, with the Nahil being the most affected area. Yellow alert was raised for other parts of the region.
Here's a map:
The fog alert has been put in place until 8.30am.
Motorists in the area are urged to exercise caution amidst poor visibility.
Across the UAE, today's weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general.
The night will remain humid, while winds are predicted to be light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.
Temperatures will be capped at 46 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 40 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Campaign aims to ensure the safety of food, drinking water and swimming pools
Hayat Biotech aims to act as a “catalyst” for global collaboration
Effective as of January 1, 2024, the law will contribute to fostering the rehabilitation and correctional ecosystem in the Capital
Employees in the country who spend one year or more in continuous service are entitled to this retirement benefit
Airline says forward booking trends indicate unabated demand for international travel to and via the emirate
The deceased were the father and his four children while the mother survived the crash
Second-time winner from the Philippines received Dh50,000 in gold coins
He has been arrested and now faces imprisonment and deportation