UAE weather: Possible rain, partly cloudy day ahead

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a chance of the formation of convective clouds, which may cause rainfall over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas. This will cause another decrease in temperatures.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust during the day.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 30ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
