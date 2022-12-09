Rain in UAE: Police issue warning for motorists

The teenager was teased relentlessly by his friends after Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on November 22
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather.
On a warning shared on Twitter the police asked drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Various parts of the UAE witnessed rain in the recent days. The National Centre of Meteorology said the intensity of instability conditions would be weakened gradually during the weekend. The amounts of clouds will increase over scattered northern and eastern areas accompanied with towering clouds with chance of scattered rain/shower. The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning especially the western internal areas.
ALSO READ:
The teenager was teased relentlessly by his friends after Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on November 22
Tam Khan was blown away by what he described as a ‘surreal experience’, as he told Khaleej Times later in the day
Seven students of Kings' School, Al Barsha, take part in a unique exercise seeking to bridge a critical gap between education and industry
He also praises contribution of Armed Forces during his visit to Liwa Air Base
Olivier Cantagrel and his business partner Hussein produce and sell honey which is made via natural apiculture
Abu Dhabi on December 8 received the American citizen by private plane from Moscow after the Russian authorities released her in exchange for Victor Bout from Washington
The public got a first glimpse of the train when it rolled in with passengers during the epic show for UAE National Day
Sheikh Hamdan explains the details of total expenditure for the next few years