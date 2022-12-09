Rain in UAE: Police issue warning for motorists

Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards

uae weather, dubai weather, uae rain, dubai rain, al ain rain

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 10:14 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather.

On a warning shared on Twitter the police asked drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Various parts of the UAE witnessed rain in the recent days. The National Centre of Meteorology said the intensity of instability conditions would be weakened gradually during the weekend. The amounts of clouds will increase over scattered northern and eastern areas accompanied with towering clouds with chance of scattered rain/shower. The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning especially the western internal areas.

ALSO READ: