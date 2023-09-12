UAE weather: Low clouds to form, humid tonight

During their trip lasting 16 days through 10 countries, the families did not shed a single bit of plastic
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. Low clouds will appear over the East coast, some convective clouds may form Eastward by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 75 per cent Dubai.
