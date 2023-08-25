UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

From deleting social media to doing more than 200 past papers: How UAE students prepared for their GCSEs
Students from the UAE shone with many schools marking a 100% pass rate
Though foggy conditions continued in some parts of the UAE on Friday morning, today's weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meterology (NCM).
Red alert was issued for fog for the third day in the row, but today, it was raised in Habshan, Abu Dhabi. Al Mirfa, Asab and parts of Liwa were under yellow alert. The warning was put in place until 8.30am, according to the NCM advisory.
Motorists were urged to take extra caution amidst poor visibility.
Winds will be light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, during the day.
By night, humidity levels are predicted to rise — continuing until Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or light mist formation.
Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light; and light to medium in the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures are slightly higher today, with the maximum expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 45 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
