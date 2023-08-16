UAE: Spotting of Suhail star marks end of summer and transition to cooler temperatures

It will be the first time that the event will be held outside the US
The appearance of the Suhail star has set the stage for the transition from scorching summer temperatures to milder weather conditions.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society revealed that August 15th, marks the commencement of the "Suhail" season, noting that it will be seen at dawn, starting on August 24, in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula.
After about 45 days, the day and night will become equal around October 2nd, as the atmosphere gradually transitions into a period of equinox.
Throughout the coming weeks, a transformation will unfold, paving the way for more moderate temperatures and the reawakening of agricultural activities.
Suhail known as the "Star of Yemen," holds a prominent place in the hearts and traditions of the Arab people. Its appearance aligns with the timing of the unique "Durur" calendar, which divides the year into distinct phases, each lasting a hundred days.
The arrival of "Suhail" signals the advent of the "Safriyah" season, that lasts for approximately 40 days.
During this period, the air remains unsettled, hinting at the imminent shift towards the much-anticipated autumn.
The rise of Suhail comes with gentle "Habayib Suhail" winds, which delicately soothe the environment and temper the lingering heat.
As "Suhail" graces the sky, it marks the beginning of the agricultural season. Farmers sow the first seeds, taking advantage of the cooling climate and fertile conditions to ensure a bountiful harvest.
As Arab tradition attests, the rising of Suhail is a cause for jubilation heralding the end of summer's swelter and the dawn of a new season of growth and abundance.
