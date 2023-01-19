UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rainfall; humid night ahead

Light to moderate winds blow; sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea

It will be partly cloudy in general in the UAE today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over some northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall. It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 17°C and 19°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow over the sea. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea.

