UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rainfall; humid night ahead

Residents were able to complete transactions in just a few minutes via the authorities' websites and smart apps
It will be partly cloudy in general in the UAE today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over some northern and eastern areas with a chance of rainfall. It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas.
Temperatures are set to reach 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 17°C and 19°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow over the sea. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Residents were able to complete transactions in just a few minutes via the authorities' websites and smart apps
The nation, with its strong commitment and experience in renewable energy, as well as its abundant solar resources, is ideally suited to produce it
Converting vintage cars help owners save on expensive maintenance costs
Competitions to be held in different forms of Indian classical and semi-classical dances
Move will help attract new investments by expanding the recycling industry, says official
Organisers believe that the cosmopolitan crowd in the emirate makes it the ideal destination for promoting the centuries-old Indian-origin sport
The emirate welcomed 12.82 million overnight visitors from January to November 2022, with the highest number of international guests from India at 1.6 million
Three luxury vehicles go to participants from Bahrain and India, who purchased tickets either online or in airport