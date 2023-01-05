UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; temperature to drop to 8°C

By Web Desk Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 6:30 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general with a chance of rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The maximum temperature in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 28°C. The minimum temperature will be 17°C in Abu Dhabi and 19°C in Dubai.

The temperature may be in single digits in mountainous areas, where it could drop to 8°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

