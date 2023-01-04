UAE fuel prices lowest in 11 months: Residents plan more road trips, desert outings

The retail price of petrol was dropped by 52 fils per litre this month

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 7:17 AM

More UAE residents are now indulging in desert drives or going on long road trips as the price of oil has taken a dip this month. There are several spots that people can visit during the cooler, winter months.

Rizwan Malik, a Pakistani national working in Sharjah, is an intrepid adventurer. He prefers long drives over city life, and at least once in 10 or 15 days, he gets together with friends for an outing. “The dip in fuel price has compelled us to plan frequent trips, maybe once or twice a week. We can now go on trips without burning a hole in our pocket, as my monthly fuel cost may have reduced to nearly Dh500,” said Malik.

The UAE on Friday (December 30) announced the retail fuel prices for January. The price was decreased by up to 52 fils per litre. Super 98 petrol costs Dh2.78 a liter, compared to Dh3.30 in December. Special 95 petrol has dropped to Dh2.67 per liter, compared to Dh3.18 in December.

Petrol prices were deregulated in August 2015 in the UAE as the government-linked local fuel prices to global oil rates. A committee has been set up to review monthly fuel prices.

Malik highlighted that thye do not plan their destination when going out. "We start our journey and then think of a spot to hit. The weather is just amazing, and we wait for the weekends to go on our trips,” explained Malik.

Some of Malik's favourite destinations to camp are Al Qudra Lake, Jebel Jais, Jebel Hafeet, as well as deserts in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

Another adventure enthusiast, Habshan Abdul Kalam, said he is always seeking adventure and loves hitting the roads and deserts here. "The modifications I have carried on my car cost a lot as we have to follow certain vehicle specifications to drive on rough terrain. However, the drop in fuel prices this month has made it easier on my pocket,” he said.

“It was nice to hear about the reduction in petrol prices. We have already planned to hit destinations like the desert near the Saudi border, Asab, and Liwa,” added Kalam.

Mohammed Shareef, a sales executive working at Arabian Motors, had been wanting to visit his friends and cousins in the northern emirates for long. Earlier, he used to spend his weekends with them, but now he not seen them for nearly two months as it was becoming to expensive to drive down frequently there.

“This is a perfect gift for New Year. The drop in fuel prices, and the cooler weather, will surely facilitate more trips to northern emirates," said Shareef.

