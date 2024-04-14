UAE: Heavy rains, thunderstorm, hail forecast as unstable weather intensifies

The country expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Australia, and to the families of the victims
Residents in the UAE should brace themselves for unpredictable weather conditions that are expected to intensify gradually across the country, impacting the nation from Sunday through next Wednesday.
Various intensities of rainfall, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hail in certain areas, may lead to flooding and strong winds, resulting in reduced horizontal visibility.
These conditions are attributed to the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest, contributing to the instability in the weather.
The National Centre of Meteorology anticipates today's weather to be predominantly partly cloudy, with an increasing cloud cover and the possibility of rainfall in certain regions, particularly in the eastern and southern areas. Wind speeds are forecasted to range from light to moderate, occasionally becoming more vigorous.
Taking to platform X the NCM stated, “The country will be affected by unstable weather state at intervals.”
The weather centre's daily forecast indicates that winds will blow from the northwest to southeast, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, possibly reaching up to 40 km/h.
In the Arabian Gulf, the sea conditions are expected to be light to moderate.
The NCM stated that by the middle of the week winds initially blowing from the southeast to northeast will gradually transition to northwest direction.
They are expected to be moderate to occasionally strong, particularly in the presence of cumulonimbus clouds. This could lead to reduced horizontal visibility due to dusty conditions with the potential of scattering solid objects. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease by Wednesday, becoming moderate to occasionally brisk.
