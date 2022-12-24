Rain hits parts of UAE, alert issued till next week

UAE Rescue Group has handled over 85,000 rescue requests in the last four years
Various parts of the UAE witnessed light to moderate rains on Saturday and the weather agency warned of low pressure and rain to continue till Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology advised residents to take precautions in case of rain in Eastern, Northern and coastal areas of the country. It also asked people to stay away from the areas of flashfloods and accumulated rainwater.
The country will be affected by unstable weather, accompanied by rainy convective clouds of various intensity, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The centre also said the residents would experience a fall in temperature.
On Saturday, parts of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah and Dubai witnessed light to moderate rain, causing floods in some areas.
