Cyclone over Arabian Sea near Indian coast to intensify in next 36 hours

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday.
The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometre west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11.30pm on June 8, the IMD said.
"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," it tweeted.
Earlier in a bulletin, the weather department said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."
The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a meeting of the Weather and Tropical Conditions Joint Assessment Team earlier to ensure the country’s readiness to deal with the cyclone.
The meeting assessed the tropical cyclone and ensured business continuity plans in areas that may be affected. Pre-emptive measures will be taken after evaluating the potential effects of the tropical condition.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said ensuring safety and protecting lives and property are its top priorities. It called on residents to exercise caution and adhere to any instructions issued by the authorities.
The authorities called on residents to not post or circulate rumours.
The meeting saw representatives from the MoI, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the NCM.
On Wednesday, the NCM had classified Biparjoy as a category 1 cyclone, but said the UAE will not be affected. It said the wind speed around the centre of the cyclone ranges between 120 and 130kmph, with rainy convective clouds around the depression.
“There is no effect on the UAE over the next five days,” the NCM added.
(With inputs from ANI)
