Rain, storm might hit Arabian Sea next week; will it reach UAE? NCM issues advisory

Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
There is a likelihood of a low-pressure area (LPA) developing over the Arabian Sea by next week, the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology said in a weather advisory on Thursday.
A low-pressure area is a region where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of its surrounding locations. It is commonly associated with inclement weather, such as being cloudy and windy, with possible rain or storms.
This potential LPA, however, will have no effect on the country, the Met department clarified.
NCM said: “The numerical weather prediction models indicate a probability of tropical conditions over the south of the Arabian Sea by the end of next week.”
“The numerical weather prediction models still show some variation between the location of formation, timing, and track and that is a result of the length of the period and data fluctuating between each model. There is no impact expected during next week on the country in case of it is formed,” NCM noted.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted the formation of LPA over the Arabian Sea by June 7 and a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea around June 5.
Last month, severe cyclone storm Mocha struck the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast, causing widespread damage. The powerful cyclone brought heavy rain and winds of up to 195 kph, and caused heavy flooding in areas around Bay of Bengal.
ALSO READ:
Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
Inspections were conducted on designated non-financial business or professions sector companies, including real estate agents, precious metals, gemstone dealers
The event brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers
The disease threatens about 700,000 people worldwide annually, but when effectively treated, symptoms can be managed and patients can live a largely normal life
Leading national firms announcing their intention to invest Dh110 billion over next 10 years to purchase 300 products from local manufacturers
Videos that show the beloved leader casually walking around the popular mall have gone viral on social media
The head of the Haj committee emphasises importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to maintain service quality during peak travel seasons
Authorities urge public against clicking on suspicious links and refraining from sharing confidential information