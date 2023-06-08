UAE fully prepared to deal with tropical cyclone that may affect country

Residents urged to adhere to instructions issued by authorities and to refrain from spreading rumours

File photo, for illustrative purposes only

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 11:54 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 12:47 PM

Authorities in the UAE are fully prepared to deal with the effects of a tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a meeting of the Weather and Tropical Conditions Joint Assessment Team to ensure the country’s readiness to deal with the cyclone that may affect the country.

The meeting assessed the tropical cyclone and ensured business continuity plans in areas that may be affected. Pre-emptive measures will be taken after evaluating the potential effects of the tropical condition.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said ensuring safety and protecting lives and property are its top priorities. It called on residents to exercise caution and adhere to any instructions issued by the authorities.

The authorities called on residents to not post or circulate rumours.

The meeting saw representatives from the MoI, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

On Wednesday, the NCM had classified Biparjoy as a category 1 cyclone, but said the UAE will not be affected. The NCM said the wind speed around the centre of the cyclone ranges between 120 and 130kmph, with rainy convective clouds around the depression.

“There is no effect on the UAE over the next five days,” the NCM added.

Last night, authorities in the neighbouring Oman also said the cyclone will have “no direct impact” on the country. On Thursday, Oman Meteorology said the centre of the storm is about 1,050km away from the country’s coast, with the closest rainy clouds being 550km away.

In India, the cyclonic storm affected the onset of monsoon. Rains reached the Kerala coast on Thursday after a delay of more than a week.

Cyclones that brewed over the Arabian Sea have previously impacted the UAE. In 2021, some schools and universities in the UAE went online as cyclone Shaheen hit the region. In 2019, cyclone Kyarr caused flooding in the UAE's east coast.

ALSO READ: