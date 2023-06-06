UAE: Tropical storm in Arabian Sea will not affect country, authority says

The National Centre of Meteorology said about a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that the UAE will not by affected by the possible tropical condition that would form in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of next week.

This came in a statement by the NCM on Tuesday on a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00.

The NCM elaborated that the wind speed around the centre is from 60 to 90 kmph with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

“Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical desperation is expected to deepen more and become a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, and its path will be towards the north in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed around the centre ranges from 90-120 kmph and the speed of the tropical storm will move 12 kmph,” the statement added.

"There is no impact on the country during the next five days," the statement confirmed.

