UAE: Tropical storm in Arabian Sea will not affect country, authority says

The video has garnered over 570k views on social media, with users were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section
The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that the UAE will not by affected by the possible tropical condition that would form in the south of the Arabian Sea at the end of next week.
This came in a statement by the NCM on Tuesday on a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00.
The NCM elaborated that the wind speed around the centre is from 60 to 90 kmph with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.
“Through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical desperation is expected to deepen more and become a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, and its path will be towards the north in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed around the centre ranges from 90-120 kmph and the speed of the tropical storm will move 12 kmph,” the statement added.
"There is no impact on the country during the next five days," the statement confirmed.
ALSO READ:
The video has garnered over 570k views on social media, with users were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section
This will be the 19th year that the campaign will be implemented, and it has become a key feature in ensuring the safety of workers during the hot summer months
Malls report up to 80 per cent occupancy at indoor facilities over the weekends
Al Qashtini wrote columns called 'Black and White' in an Arabic daily
Dubai Crown Prince visits Department of Economy and Tourism, reviews strategy to achieve D33 goals
Complaints in the country began at around 10pm, today
Eight films, including ‘Squid Game’ star’s ‘Hunt’, to be showcased
The environment is one of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s highest priorities, from a policy and a personal perspective