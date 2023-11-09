Watch: UAE sends 5 more planes with equipment for Gaza field hospital

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 8:19 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 8:35 AM

The UAE has sent a further five planes carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 16 the total number of aircraft sent as part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

The cargo of these planes will be unloaded in the Egyptian city of El Arish, where all the equipment, supplies, and requirements necessary for the installation and operation of the UAE field hospital will be assembled.

The 150-bed field hospital will include anaesthetics and surgery, gynaecology and intensive care units "catering to both children and adults". Some 4,000 children are among the over 10,000 people who have died so far, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said.

Health facilities in Gaza are overwhelmed, and medical stocks are in short supply as hospitals and health care are increasingly targeted by attacks, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UAE has launched an air bridge over the past two days to transport the hospital's equipment as part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, in line with the country's efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which is facing exceptional and critical circumstances.

