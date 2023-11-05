UAE President orders launch of 'Gallant Knight 3' operation to support Palestinian people in Gaza

MoHRE recently launched two guidebooks that are accessible on the Ministry's website and Nafis electronic platform
UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to initiate 'Gallant Knight 3', a humanitarian operation to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The leader instructed the Joint Operations Command to work in close collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, and other UAE institutions to provide humanitarian support to Palestinian people impacted by the current conflict.
Moreover, the Ruler directed that volunteering opportunities be made available for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and for volunteers registered with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Sunday at least 9,770 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted last month.
The ministry said at least 4,800 children were among those killed since Israel began striking the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel that Israeli officials say killed over 1,400, most of them civilians.
The UAE President had previously ordered the Joint Operations Command to launch the “Gallant Knight 2” operation to assist the people of Syria and Turkey during the devastating earthquake.
