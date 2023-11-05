UAE

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll hits 9,770, says Gaza health ministry

The ministry said at least 4,800 children were among those killed since Israel began striking the region

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 4:15 PM

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Sunday at least 9,770 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted last month.

The ministry said at least 4,800 children were among those killed since Israel began striking the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel that Israeli officials say killed over 1,400, most of them civilians.

