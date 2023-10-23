Israel-Hamas conflict: How airbridge from UAE is delivering vital aid to Gaza

KT journalists travel onboard fifth flight from Dubai carrying 9 tonnes of relief materials for Palestinians

UAE's C130 - DAW Aircraft at Al Arish Airbase in Egypt. — Photos by Muhammad Sajjad

By SM Ayaz Zakir from Al Arish, Egypt Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 11:28 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM

As the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, an airbridge from the UAE is helping transport vital medical supplies, food kits, and other relief items to war-hit Palestinians on the Gaza strip. A flight containing the fifth shipment from Dubai's International Humanitarian City (IHC) landed in Al Arish, Egypt, on Monday, carrying over 9 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the World Health Organisation stockpile.

An official of Dubai's International Humanitarian City (IHC) monitors the aid materials unloaded at Al Arish Airbase.

Khaleej Times was onboard the seven-hour flight that transported the life-saving supplies to Al Arish, which is about 50km from the Rafah crossing at the Gaza border.

The supplies will be stored at a warehouse. With aid now starting to trickle in to Gaza, these essentials will soon make its way to Palestinians.

So far, the airbridge from Dubai has helped transport 46.15 tonnes of aid in five C130 military cargo flights. These supplies will benefit over 65,000 Palestinians.

The food and medical supplies being unloaded at Al Arish Airbase in Egypt.

Across the border, over 2.3 million Gazans are fast running out of food, water and medicines.

Officials checking the food and medical supplies unloaded at Al Arish Airbase in Egypt.

At Al Arish Military Base, hundreds of Egyptian Red Crescent volunteers work tirelessly to unload essentials that are flying in from around the world. After segregating the materials, they load them on to trucks bound for Gaza.

Medical supplies for Gaza residents are being loaded to the aircraft by Dubai's International Humanitarian City (IHC) at Dubai's Royal Air Wing.

Volunteers Khaleej Times spoke to expressed their gratitude to the UAE, which was among the first to respond to the crisis. They said all materials would be transported to Gaza, provided the border remains open.

Relief items for Palestinians in Gaza are being loaded to the aircraft at Dubai's Royal Air Wing.

Khaled Zayed, the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai, said: “We want to assure the people of Gaza that we are very well-prepared to meet their needs.

Team of Egyptian Red Crescent volunteers after unloading the emergency aid materials received from Dubai at al Arish Airbase in Egypt.

“Only about 20 trucks are allowed to cross the border daily," he said.

Relief materials are being loaded onto the C130 - DAW Aircraft in Dubai.

The United Nations estimates that about 100 trucks per day are required to meet the needs of the Gazans whose humanitarian situation has been described as "catastrophic".

