Watch: UAE leaders spend the day with future of nation in heartwarming Flag Day celebration

Rulers share videos, images of their interaction with young ones, hoisting flag on social media

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 7:59 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 9:06 PM

The UAE Rulers chose to celebrate this year’s Flag Day in the sweetest way possible. In a symbolic gesture, the Sheikhs spent the day with grandchildren – the future of the country.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, posted a video, showing how the Rulers marked the annual day with little ones. The video starts with young ones playing in a park under Sheikh Mohamed’s watchful eye. He then goes on to tie a boy’s headgear.

The video then shows His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with a group of beaming boys. The Dubai Ruler posted photos showing him hoisting the flag along with the boys, before heading to a bench, where he interacts with them.

In the video, their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah; and Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, are seen walking hand in hand with children and spending quality time with them.

The video ends with an inspirational message: The flag is yours.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “As people across the UAE join together to raise the flag as one, we reflect on our country’s past and are optimistic for its future. The UAE people are united by a shared sense of national pride and a steadfast belief in the next generation who will lead our continued progress.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted how he raised the flag with a “group of Emirati sons who represent our future”.

“Flag Day is when we establish loyalty and belonging across generations and celebrate the symbol of our sovereignty and pride.

"May God protect our flag, our state and our people," Sheikh Mohammed added.

The posts came as the UAE marked the 10th annual Flag Day. Fighter jets painted the UAE skies in national colours as flags fluttered in unity across the country at 11am sharp. Government entities, businesses, offices and shops across the country raised the flag high as Emiratis and expatriates came together to mark the national occasion.

