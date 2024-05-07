Amazon to spend nearly $9 billion to expand cloud infra in Singapore

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 9:30 AM Last updated: Tue 7 May 2024, 10:50 AM

Amazon.com Inc. plans to spend S$12 billion ($8.88 billion) over the next four years to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Singapore, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Tuesday.

The new investment adds to the S$11.5 billion the company has poured into the Asia Pacific Region until 2023, bringing its total planned spend to more than S$23 billion by 2028, AWS said in a statement.

AWS also announced a collaboration with the Singapore Government, public sector organisations, and enterprises to help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI in Singapore, the statement said.

"AWS is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore’s status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad," AWS Country Manager Priscilla Chong said.

The announcement, made at the AWS ASEAN Summit in Singapore, marks the company's latest move in its plan to build AWS infrastructure regions across Southeast Asia. The company had previously announced a $5 billion investment in Thailand and a $6 bln spend in Malaysia.

