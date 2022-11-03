Watch: Fighter jets paint Dubai skies in UAE colours; 4,000 flags form Sheikh Mohamed’s portrait

Decision comes after Fed increased key US interest rate again
Al Fursan, the UAE Airforce's aerobatic display team, painted the skies with the colours of the UAE flag. This came as the country marked the 10th annual Flag Day on Thursday.
A photo shared by the Government of Dubai Media Office showed the jets whizzing past the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a video of the Flag Garden. Featuring 4,000 UAE flags arranged to create the portrait of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the garden honours his ambitious vision and contributions to the UAE’s development.
Organised by Brand Dubai at Kite Beach in Jumeirah, the ninth edition of Flag Garden celebrates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s accession to office as President of the UAE.
The Flag Garden will remain open to visitors until December 15. Visitors can share photos and their experiences on social media using #UAEFlagDay.
The Dubai Media Council, Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO, celebrated the day at Flag Garden.
Mona Al Marri, vice-chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and director-general of GDMO, said: “The Flag Garden has become a landmark event organised annually to mark the UAE Flag Day, attracting huge interest from visitors and residents across the UAE who want to participate in the national occasion and celebrate the country’s achievements.”
The UAE Flag Day is celebrated nationally on November 3 in response to the call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Decision comes after Fed increased key US interest rate again
Both leaders also shared their common interests in stabilising the global energy market and in increasing their investments in renewable energy and pledged to deepen their close cooperation
Leaders also address 2022 G20 Bali Summit which will be hosted in November
The authority urged the general public not to take photographs of the activities
Her record-breaking book 'I Had An Idea' is being showcased at Sharjah International Book Fair
The event aims to foster global dialogue to better equip parents facing new challenges in a world where traditional guideposts have disappeared
The 9th edition gives in-person and remote participation options to maximise access to the conference's packed 3-day programme
Visitors to the fair can view a collection of more than 100 significant books from the time, including high quality first editions, fine bindings, and antiquarian books