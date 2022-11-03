Watch: Fighter jets paint Dubai skies in UAE colours; 4,000 flags form Sheikh Mohamed’s portrait

Flag Garden at Kite Beach will remain open to visitors till December 15

Photo and video: Twitter/@HamdanMohammed

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:02 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:18 PM

Al Fursan, the UAE Airforce's aerobatic display team, painted the skies with the colours of the UAE flag. This came as the country marked the 10th annual Flag Day on Thursday.

A photo shared by the Government of Dubai Media Office showed the jets whizzing past the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a video of the Flag Garden. Featuring 4,000 UAE flags arranged to create the portrait of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the garden honours his ambitious vision and contributions to the UAE’s development.

Organised by Brand Dubai at Kite Beach in Jumeirah, the ninth edition of Flag Garden celebrates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s accession to office as President of the UAE.

The Flag Garden will remain open to visitors until December 15. Visitors can share photos and their experiences on social media using #UAEFlagDay.

The Dubai Media Council, Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO, celebrated the day at Flag Garden.

Mona Al Marri, vice-chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and director-general of GDMO, said: “The Flag Garden has become a landmark event organised annually to mark the UAE Flag Day, attracting huge interest from visitors and residents across the UAE who want to participate in the national occasion and celebrate the country’s achievements.”

The UAE Flag Day is celebrated nationally on November 3 in response to the call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

ALSO READ: