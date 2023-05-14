Watch: UAE authorities send helicopter to rescue Asian man injured in bus crash

PJSCs and private firms will be subject to a nine per cent corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year, that starts on or after June 1, 2023
An Asian man was rescued by the Air Wing of the UAE's Ministry of Interior, after he was injured.
The man in his 50s was reportedly injured in a bus crash. In a video uploaded on Twitter by the Ministry of Interior, rescue personnel are seen rushing out to save the middle-aged man.
The video shows that the road has been blocked by police cars, stopping traffic in order for authorities to be able to aid the man.
The helicopter lands on the empty stretch of the road amidst the desert, as rescue personnel rush out. The vehicle that was in the accident is shown in a terrible condition. A white bus is seen with an entirely damaged body and the front wheel out of sight.
The man is then put on the stretcher and rushed into the helicopter. The video cuts to the next shot where the man is seen lying in the helicopter as paramedics check on him and the helicopter flies over roads.
The patient is then safely transferred to a hospital, displaying the UAE's ability to respond to emergency situations with ease and urgency.
