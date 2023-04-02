UAE: Three people rescued by helicopter after they got stranded in desert

The car in which the trio was travelling got stuck in the sand

The National Search and Rescue Centre carried out an evacuation mission after three people travelling got stranded after their vehicle got stuck in Al Ain desert.

The rescue mission was conducted on Saturday.

The team found the trio tired and exhausted. They were immediately flown to Tawam Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The NSRC uses helicopters to rescue people stranded in inaccessible areas.

