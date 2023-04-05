Watch: Tennis star Sania Mirza shares a glimpse of iftar with her son

She had recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah accompanied by her family members

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who recently visited Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and shared some touching videos of her pilgrimage has taken to social media once again to offer a glimpse of her Iftar with son, Izhaan.

In the video, Sania and Izhaan are shown sitting at the dining table, surrounded by variety foodstuff like pakoras, sandwiches, fruits, juices and other eats.

The table is laid out for more than two people. Sania then puts some snacks on her son’s plate and prays, before ending her fast. The video is captioned, “Iftaar with my son.”

Earlier, Sania shared some heart-warming images and videos from her trip to Saudi Arabia perform Umrah.

The tennis star shared photos of her with Izhaan as well as with her sister, niece and other family members.

“Allhamdulillah. May Allah accept our prayers,” she captioned the post.

The tennis star married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and their son, Izhaan was born in 2018.

She has been living in Dubai for over a decade now. “We have been residents of Dubai for 12 years now. We all agree that once you live in Dubai, it’s very difficult to live anywhere else,” Sania has told the host of Curly Tales, an Indian food and travel platform.

