Sania Mirza bids goodbye to tennis after losing Dubai Duty Free Tennis match

Her glittering career has seen the Indian star amass 6 major titles among her 43 WTA victories

By Team KT Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 8:04 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 8:58 PM

India’s Sania Mirza went into retirement after going down in her doubles match at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Sania and American Madison Keys lost to Veronika Kudermetova and Ludmilla Samsonova 6-4, 6-0.

Sania’s glittering career has seen her amass six major titles among her 43 WTA victories.

ALSO READ: