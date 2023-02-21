Sania Mirza bids goodbye to tennis after losing Dubai Duty Free Tennis match

Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year's final in Paris
India’s Sania Mirza went into retirement after going down in her doubles match at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.
Sania and American Madison Keys lost to Veronika Kudermetova and Ludmilla Samsonova 6-4, 6-0.
Sania’s glittering career has seen her amass six major titles among her 43 WTA victories.
The Serb has been at the top for 377 weeks
The UAE, who had beaten Afghanistan on Saturday to level the series 1-1, lost a nail-biting last-over thriller by six wickets
Adam Yates will be spearheading the charge for UAE Team Emirates
India, who lost 3-2 to China on Saturday, and Thailand, defeated 3-1 by Korea, picked up the bronze medals
United owners the Glazer family are considering rival offers from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
The 24-year-old Belarusian, who moved to the No.2 spot in the world rankings following her success Down Under
The veteran all-rounder took two for 13 to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals