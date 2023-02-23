Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Sania receives memorable farewell gift

Sania Mirza receives a a replica of the tournament’s silver trophy by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free. — Dubai Duty Free Tennis

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:46 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:47 PM

Sania Mirza’s farewell party carried on for yet another day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, as the Indian ace was felicitated on the Centre Court after calling time on a glittering career of 20 years.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, who reached world No1 ranking in doubles, lost her first-round match in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday, when playing alongside American Madison Keys, they were beaten by the Russian pair of Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova.

On Thursday, officials of Dubai Duty Free and the WTA got together to honour Mirza, who always attracted large number of fans to the Aviation Club whenever she played here.

Mirza was presented with a replica of the tournament’s silver trophy by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free. Representatives of the WTA presented her with a framed photo montage.

Accepting the mementos along with her son Izhaan, Mirza thanked Dubai Duty Free and the tournament, but started with her parents.

“My first thank you will always be to my parents, who are here with me as a family. When I was six years old, we saw a dream together to play on these kinds of sports at Wimbledon, the Grand Slams. It was so special to see that dream come true. No one really believed in us except for ourselves,” said Mirza.

“So, to be setting here and having achieved and being number one in the world, was a victory for us in so many ways. Thank you to my mama and baba for believing in me every time even when nobody else did.

“A lot of things in life started here in Dubai for me. Eighteen years ago, in 2005, I had my first top 10 singles match here and that changed my life in so many ways. I thank the organisers for supporting this side of the world with tennis because it’s really important that tennis not just grows, but also in parts where it has not before.”

