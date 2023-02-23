Ball kid supervisor recalls incredible moments she experienced at Dubai Duty Free Tennis

The star footballer was injured after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle
From experiencing Belinda Bencic vent up on Centre Court to officiating at an adrenaline-pumping match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Yara Eldick has seen it all from close quarters.
As one of the select Ball Kids picked by the CF Tennis Academy for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Yara has had the time of her life assisting some of the greatest tennis players in the world.
“It’s a misconception that the we just have to distribute balls to the players,” said Yara, a 15-year-old business and sociology student from GEMS.
“There’s a lot more to it. Being a ball kid has taught me about how to focus. But there is much more than hand-eye coordination skills. It’s about morals and etiquette. More like holding the door for someone else and showing a lot of respect. And it’s fun, so much fun.”
Yara, currently a Ball Kid Supervisor, recalled some incredible moments which she experienced at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
“There are ups and downs of being a Ball Kid, it's not always rainbows and sunshine,” she says. “There are some moments which can be difficult to handle and when you need to take responsibility for your actions.
“I remember when I was just nine, I was doing a match featuring Belinda Bencic and there was a point when the match became so heated that she became very frustrated and when I made a slight mistake it did not help the situation at all.
“But you get to understand that players are human and can get pressured and that sometimes they take it out on the Ball Kids,” she added.
“I had that moment, but I’m very proud of myself that I handled it well.
“So yes, I have learnt a lot in the last six years and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
