Watch: Sheikh Hamdan announces launch of Dubai Future Fellowship to design city's future

Leading experts, entrepreneurs, innovators, and representatives of international organisations and institutions will join the programme

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 7:22 PM

The Dubai Future Fellowship programme has been launched with an aim to hone current and future economic leaders who’ll strengthen Dubai’s economic competitiveness on the global map.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), on Sunday announced the launch of this nascent initiative that’s purposed to design Dubai’s future.

The programme aims to engage talent from vital sectors who would contribute towards shaping Dubai’s policies, regulations, and business practices and enhance the city’s leading regional and global role as an incubator for the most promising innovators of the future.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “By establishing the Dubai Future Fellowship, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, we aim to provide a platform for impactful dialogue on creating a better future for all. The initiative is another significant step in Dubai’s journey to become a leading city of the future by fostering strong partnerships.”

He added, “Dubai continues to invest in designing the future. This initiative will act as a source and sounding platform for new initiatives and opportunities to strengthen Dubai’s economic competitiveness and its emergence as one of the world’s best places to live in. The ‘fellows’ in the programme will be trusted advisors who can help us develop new concepts that will boost Dubai’s readiness to integrate changes in the economy, technology, education, and all aspects of our daily lives.”

Leading experts, entrepreneurs, innovators, and representatives of international organisations and institutions will join the programme.

He says, “Identifying, working with, and trusting those who have intimate knowledge of Dubai and what is happening around us is a crucial part of our efforts to foresee, design and execute the future. These efforts are underpinned by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

The ‘fellows’ will hold regular meetings and workshops to discuss the future of key sectors in Dubai. They will also prepare annual reports and launch specialised programmes and initiatives.

“The ‘fellows’ will work together to anticipate the future of key sectors, identify and harness opportunities, and study potential challenges. The ‘fellows' will also shed light on the most significant global transformations, emerging technologies and new economic sectors,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

Diverse fields

Diverse fields like health, education, technology, entrepreneurship, retail, environment, banking, commerce, real estate, media and entertainment, law, arts, tourism, hospitality, sports, and space, among others will be under the ambit of the Dubai Future Fellowship programme.

Global network

The fellowship represents an international network of distinguished personalities and experts who are known for their achievements in the government, economic, technological, and future sectors.

Furthering Dubai’s competitiveness

The Dubai Future Fellowship programme will contribute to enhancing Dubai's ranking in global competitiveness indices by providing recommendations on various key sectors. It also seeks to address challenges and identify opportunities with experts suggesting new initiatives to further develop these sectors.

The ‘fellows will also facilitate collaboration between the public and private sectors, both locally and internationally, to achieve various goals.

ALSO READ: