Watch: Long queues of Dubai real estate agents as Palm Jebel Ali villas go on sale

Agents camped outside master developer's office overnight; all units sold out within hours

— Screengrab

Dubai’s latest waterfront project, the Palm Jebel Ali, has generated quite a buzz. Hundreds of real estate agents and potential buyers queued up outside master developer Nakheel’s head office on Wednesday, with some camping overnight at the venue.

Property agent Jeff stood, sat and laid down on the lawn in front of the office in Sufouh from 8pm on Tuesday as he waited for 13 hours for the doors to open. “I got in the queue with seven other friends … last night,” he said. “When the doors opened at 9am, people rushed in. Luckily for me, I was able to get a villa for my client. However, my friends were not that lucky.”

Videos shared with Khaleej Times by property agents showed hundreds of real estate agents and potential buyers thronging the office on Wednesday.

Others posted on social media showed crowds inside the office. All available units were sold out within hours, according to property agents.

Units on four fronds of the project — M, N, O and P — were available for sale. Each frond features between 109 and 165 villas. According to real estate agents, prices of villas on the palm-shaped man-made island begin from Dh18.5 million, with units expected to be delivered starting 2027.

Earlier this week, Nakheel announced the launch of the first villas that are available to purchase on the Palm Jebel Ali. The villas are on four fronds and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a panoramic view of the private beaches.

Spanning a total area of 13.4sq km, the island is twice the size of the Palm Jumeirah. It boasts the longest coastline of any destination in Dubai. When completed, it will feature seven islands and 16 fronds, adding a total of 91km with three access points to the island.

It will house over 80 hotels and resorts as well as several unique retail and dining experiences.

Long queues of property buyers in Dubai were a common sight before the Covid-19 hit. With the property market bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, the city is yet again seeing investors and buyers queuing up for a slice of the robust real estate action.

