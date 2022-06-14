Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE as peak summer sets in

Cloud seeding may have been used

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 3:49 PM

Summer rains have hit parts of the UAE even as the country sweats under highs of over 45°C. Refreshingly, some areas are seeing more than just a drizzle, as videos posted on social media show.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported moderate to light rains over Al Ain’s Jimi, Ghashabah, Al Hili and Al Fouah.

The social media handle @Storm_centre reported heavy rains with high-speed winds in Al Ain. A video it shared showed trees caught in forceful winds, with a branch fallen on the road:

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار غزيرة على مدينة العين مصحوبة برياح هابطة #مركز_العاصفة 14_6_2022 pic.twitter.com/HxUCaTkqDA — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) June 14, 2022

The NCM posted videos showing medium-intensity showers lashing Al Ain:

All the NCM posts had the hashtag #cloud_seeding, suggesting that the rain enhancement technique was used. An official from the NCM had previously told Khaleej Times that cloud seeding operations enhance rain by 10 to 25 per cent in the country.

Earlier today, the NCM issued a rain alert for some eastern areas, including Al Ain.

“A chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas … associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times,” the NCM posted.

The alert is on till 7pm tonight.

