Watch: Rain hits parts of UAE on Sunday morning

Mandatory tariff to be applied to covers made from plastic, paper, plant-based biodegradable materials
UAE1 day ago
A video shared by Storm Centre video on its Twitter accounts showed Dibba Al-Fujairah recorded scattered rain on Sunday morning.
In addition, light rain was recorded in Dibba and Khor Fakkan as well on Sunday.
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) earlier predicted that the country could see some light rain with low clouds appearing in the Eastern parts of the country.
According to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM), residents can expect humid weather with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially Westward from Monday to Thursday.
It added that some low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning and may be associated with light rain. But it said temperature tends to increases gradually in the coming week.
ALSO READ:
Mandatory tariff to be applied to covers made from plastic, paper, plant-based biodegradable materials
UAE1 day ago
More pilgrims have been able to get permits in 2022 than in the previous two years
UAE1 day ago
Innovative tech to provide 'sustainable alternative to conventional manufacturing processes'
UAE1 day ago
Family dismisses rumours that he is on a ventilator
UAE1 day ago
The Kerala native also plans to invest some of his winnings into his growing business
UAE2 days ago
The 82-year-old first set up his shop when the country was still known as the Trucial States
UAE2 days ago
The DHA answers some frequently-asked questions about the zoonotic viral disease
UAE2 days ago
The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases
UAE2 days ago