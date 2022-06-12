Watch: Rain hits parts of UAE on Sunday morning

Residents can expect humid weather with a chance of fog, according to the NCM

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 10:32 AM

A video shared by Storm Centre video on its Twitter accounts showed Dibba Al-Fujairah recorded scattered rain on Sunday morning.

In addition, light rain was recorded in Dibba and Khor Fakkan as well on Sunday.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) earlier predicted that the country could see some light rain with low clouds appearing in the Eastern parts of the country.

According to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM), residents can expect humid weather with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially Westward from Monday to Thursday.

It added that some low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning and may be associated with light rain. But it said temperature tends to increases gradually in the coming week.

