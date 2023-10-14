Watch: Heavy rain batters UAE mountains; residents warned of 'hazardous weather'

Temperatures are set to reach a low of 21ºC today

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 4:21 PM

Residents residing in eastern parts of the country were able to witness rains on Saturday.

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology forecasted rains in eastern regions of the country, following which areas like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah faced the downpour.

The NCM has put out a yellow and orange alert warning residents of going outdoors in these areas andof hazardous weather.

It also mentioned cloud seeding in its posts on Twitter, while alerting residents of rains over certain regions.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Storm Centre posted many videos of the rain. Take a look at these stunning visuals of rains lashing the streets of Dibba and Masafi region.

Streets were seen overflowing as cars drove past in the moderate to heavy rains.

Temperatures are set to reach a low of 21ºC today, with maximum temperatures reaching 41ºC.

