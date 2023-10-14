UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog, humidity expected tonight

Authority warns motorists of reduced visibility in the morning

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 7:25 AM

Residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies today, with probability of some convective cloud formation by afternoon eastward, forecasted the National Centre of Meteorology.

Motorists may catch a glimpse of fog during their morning drive in some parts of the country. The NCM has put out a yellow alert for fog, expected to take place from 5.30am until 9.30am.

The highlighted regions below will most likely have morning fog and mist formation.

Due to the fog, there may be a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.

The Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution due to the reduced visibility. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will be humid by night, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas on Sunday morning.

The day will witness light to moderate winds, freshening at times, as reported by the NCM.

Lowest temperatures are set to drop to 21ºC, with maximum temperature reaching 41ºC in internal areas of the country.

