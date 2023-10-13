UAE: Huge dead whale spotted in waters off RAK coast

Authorities confirmed the sighting of the carcass, which has been gradually approaching the shore

Photo: Al Khaleej

by Web Desk Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 6:10 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 6:14 PM

Fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah spotted a dead baleen whale off the coast on Thursday morning. It was a huge whale that measured about 35 metres.

According to Arabic newspaper Al Khaleej, fisherman Nukhadha Humaid Al Zaabi was on his daily trip in the sea at around 8am in the morning when he found the whale — which was floating in the waters about 8km from Al Jazeera Al Hamra Creek.

Al Zaabi was able to take pictures and videos of the whale. Judging by its huge size of 35 metres, he said the creature could have died either due to its age or after colliding with a ship. It could have also encountered a killer whale, he added, as quoted in the report.

Dr Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, director-general of the emirate's Environment Protection and Development Authority (Epda), confirmed in the report that the whale was spotted three days ago, about 30km away. Then, it had been gradually approaching the shore.

Authorities are now looking into the whale's condition and have warned fishermen of its presence in the waters. Al Ghais said Epda would take the necessary measures once the carcass reaches the shore.

The environment chief pointed out that they were yet to verify the mammal as a baleen whale due to its decomposing parts.

Whales are divided into two main types — the toothed whales and the baleen whales which have fibrous 'combs' in their mouths, instead of teeth. Among the baleen group are humpbacks and blue whales. Experts will be able to study the whale and confirm its type once it reaches the coast.

