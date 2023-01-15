Watch: Dubai’s Museum of the Future has just got a robodog, and you may get to name it

It will roam the museum lobby, greeting and interacting with visitors

Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 5:05 PM

The Museum of the Future has welcomed a four-legged robotic canine as the latest member of its growing family of advanced robots. The agile robodog, which has 3D vision and moves using 17 joints, will join Ameca, the museum’s AI-powered humanoid; Bob the robot barista; and the museum's flying penguin and jellyfish, among others.

The museum’s visitors will be able to interact and play with the new robotic pet. Robodog is an advanced robot that uses machine learning and navigates the terrain with unprecedented mobility for a robot. It will roam the museum lobby, greeting and interacting with all those visiting.

The best part? You may get to name it. The Museum of the Future is inviting the public to give the robodog a name. Individuals can suggest names via the museum’s social media handles.

Majed Al Mansoori, deputy executive director at the Museum of the Future, said: “We are excited to welcome the latest addition to our family of intelligent robots. With Ameca, the robodog, and others, the Museum of the Future enables visitors to meet some of the most cutting-edge and advanced robots and AI systems currently on the market. We welcome visitors to come and meet our interactive robots and learn about the technologies that are shaping our future today and tomorrow.”

The robodog was designed by US tech firm Boston Dynamics. It uses 360° perception to map terrain and avoid obstacles and can balance on uneven surfaces. The robodog’s base platform provides advanced mobility and perception to navigate stairs, gravel, and rough terrain while collecting 2D and 3D information with on board-sensors.

