Dubai: Emirati astronauts share their experiences with future explorers at Museum of the Future

Children had the opportunity to ask them about their training and what it takes to become a spacewalker

Sun 8 Jan 2023

Dubai's Musuem of the Future recently played host to Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi as they spoke to children and aspiring space explorers, inspiring a future generation of astronauts.

The two professionals interacted with a group of young space enthusiasts during an exclusive tour held at the museum. They answered the children's questions about their training, their missions, and what it takes to become a young successful spacewalker. They also discussed their own experiences and the future of space exploration.

Deputy Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, Majed Al Mansoori said: “We are delighted to welcome two of the Arab world’s most inspirational figures. Since the UAE launched its astronaut programme, interest in space and STEM subjects has skyrocketed among Arab youth. The Museum of the Future is proud to play its part in encouraging and enabling the next generation of scientists to achieve their dreams and lead humanity’s next steps into the unknown.”

“The Museum of the Future is a station for all pioneers, for all dreamers, and aspirers, and for anyone who shares our passion for science, knowledge, and continuous experience, for space exploration, foreseeing the future, and working for a better and more beautiful tomorrow. Thank you Hazaa and Sultan, for sharing these moments with us, and for spreading hope and inspiration to future generations,” he added.

Al Neyadi was one of two people selected from more than 4,000 candidates to become one of the first Emirati astronauts. Along with Al Mansoori, he completed the UAE Astronaut Programme at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). Al Neyadi will get his chance to become the second Emirati to venture into space and contribute further to humanity’s scientific knowledge.

