Watch: Dubai skydivers celebrate Holi with 'colourful' daredevil jump over Palm Jumeirah, go viral

The festival of colours is one of the most popular in India, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 8:38 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 8:56 AM

Dubai celebrated Holi as only Dubai can - with four daredevils leaping off a plane into the sky, leaving glorious trails of colour behind them as they swoop over breathtaking views.

Skydive Dubai, a skydiving facility, captured the spirit of Holi in a jaw-dropping video, featuring skydivers flying through the sky with colour shooting out of a device attached to their shoes.

As they swoop across the sky, the divers come closer together, making beautiful patterns with the colour trails that merge and tie up with one another.

"Happy Holi, friends. We’re celebrating the festival of color in the skies!" the caption on Instagram says.

All over Dubai, residents celebrated Holi with colour, dance and music. Expo City transformed into a dance floor, with the DJ spinning out Bollywood faves for visitors to move to.

Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

