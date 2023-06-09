Watch: 50-foot inflatable emoji floats in Dubai Creek; here's what it means

The floating object features the winking emoji with a protruding tongue

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 1:52 PM

Curious onlookers are wondering what a wacky 50-foot floating emoji is doing on Dubai Creek that was released early morning on Thursday. At the flip side of the inflatable is a hashtag message #UnleashTheExtraInYou.

Watch the video here:

The mystery can now be revealed: It is a marketing gimmick by Glitch, a new adventure and entertainment destination that offers fun and games from bowling lanes and arcade videos to wall climbing, sky surfing, ninja courses, and rope climbs.

The winking emoji with a protruding tongue is the signature trademark of the entertainment centre that will open its doors on June 19 in Deira’s Al Ghurair Centre.

The #UnleashTheExtraInYou is attributed to the more than 30 attractions spanning over 40,000 square-metres all carefully curated to cater to ages 3 and up.

Word of the year

Now, here’s an interesting fact about emojis. Did you know that the ‘face-with-tears-of-joy’ 😂 was voted the word of the year in 2015? Oxford dictionary said the pictograph 😂 was chosen as the ‘word’ because it best reflected the ethos, mood, and preoccupations of 2015.

Emojis help lighten virtual chats and conversations. Studies have found that 90 per cent of all internet users use emojis that are thought to have been developed by Japanese interface designer Shigetaka Kurita in 1999. Today, then are more than 3,000 emojis in circulation.

