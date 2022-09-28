WAM, Oman News Agency sign media cooperation agreement

The two sides will exchange daily news and media content as well as photos and videos

By WAM Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 4:20 PM

A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Wednesday signed a media cooperation agreement with the Oman News Agency (ONA), on the sidelines of the official two-day visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Sultanate of Oman.

The agreement aims to strengthen their cooperation in exchanging news and organising capacity building training programmes for their employees.

The signing was done by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Ibrahim Al Azri and Director-General and Editor-in-Chief of the ONA.

The two sides, which will exchange daily news and media content in both Arabic and English, as well as photos and videos..

Al Rayssi stressed that the UAE and Oman share deep-rooted ties, which are witnessing strategic development, due to the support of their leaderships.

The signing of the agreement will also help boost their media cooperation and facilitate the exchange of ideas and expertise, as well as support the media sectors in both countries, he added, inviting the ONA and other Omani media outlets to participate in the Global Media Congress that's taking place in Abu Dhabi from November 15-17.

The UAE and Oman have solid strategic relations based on a shared history and close ties that are backed by their social, cultural and geographical interconnectedness and the support of their leaderships, Al Azri said.

He also welcomed WAM's invitation to the ONA to attend the Global Media Congress, noting that he is looking forward to see the international event achieve its goal of reshaping the future of the global media sector.