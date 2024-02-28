Video: Meet UAE’s own Ironman who soars around the world in his jet suit

KT Photos & Video: Waad Barakat

Ahmed Al Shehhi has become the UAE's very own Ironman, soaring through the skies in his jet suit. After undergoing intense training in Britain, Al Shehhi qualified for the 'Dubai Jet Suit Race' — the first sporting contest in the world featuring opponents who go aerial without the aid of an aircraft.

The contest on Wednesday saw competitors rely on suits equipped with jet engines to navigate a predetermined course.

Eisa Al Khalfan from United Kingdom won the race that saw jet-suited champions took off with an incredible burst of power, defying gravity and soaring into the sky.

Held over the waters between Dubai Harbour and Skydive Dubai, eight competitors took off at 2pm for a race that lasted two hours. Gasps of amazement escaped the lips of the onlookers as these modern-day superheroes maneuvered effortlessly through the air, their jet engines propelling them forward with astonishing speed.

UAE’s Al Shehhi possesses a diverse background in various air sports, including skydiving, paragliding, and speed riding. With over 530 skydiving jumps under his belt, Ahmed has accumulated a wealth of experience in navigating the skies. His extensive involvement in these exhilarating activities has equipped him with a profound understanding of the world of aviation and a wide range of skills.

The Emirati athlete has a deep-rooted passion for aviation, which served as a solid foundation for his foray into the exhilarating world of jet-powered suits.

He underwent intensive training in the United Kingdom, where he honed his skills and mastered the intricacies of maneuvering a jet suit. The 12-day training programme not only sharpened his abilities but also expanded his understanding of the technical aspects of jet suit operation.

He said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is his inspiration. “What made me start this journey was a word from Sheikh Hamdan. He directed me to go through this experience and here I am,” Al Shehhi told Khaleej Times.

As an Emirati competitor, Ahmed takes immense pride in representing the UAE, particularly the city of Dubai. “We saw a lot of turnout and a lot of interactions, more than what we expected, and next year will be a better version and with better preparations.”

Looking ahead, Ahmed eagerly anticipates his participation in next year's race, foreseeing a transformative impact on the world of jet suit racing.

The Dubai Sports Council organised the race in cooperation with Gravity Industries, a company pioneering the sport. The jet suit the company developed in 2017 has since been improved to deliver incredible feats of manoeuvrability, precision, and speed.

