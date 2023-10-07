Watch: Man in jet suit takes to skies at Kochi event, leaves spectators spellbound

Kerala's governor Arif Muhammad Khan was present at the event as the guest of honour

Photo: Screengrab

By ANI Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 8:44 AM

It was a gobsmacking moment for people and guests gathered on the premises of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Friday morning, as they saw a man defying gravity and taking to the skies.

The Jet Suit demonstration as part of the cyber conference surprised the audience, as well as Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, who was the guest of honour at the event.

The governor was seen breaking into an applause after experiencing something that is seldom seen in real life.

Paul Robert Jones, a gravity jet suit pilot, did the demonstration flight as part of the 16th edition of COCON-16, an international cyber conference organised by the Kerala Police in association with Information Security Research Association and Society for Policing of Cyberspace.

Paul took flight, the first of its kind in Kerala, on the helipad of the Grand Hyatt.

Paul, who arrived at the ground wearing a gravity suit, greeted the spectators before taking to the skies. As he flew back and landed on the embankment on the ground, he was greeted with a standing ovation.

The Gravity Industrial Jet Suit was launched in 2017 to help rescue and assist people during natural disasters, floods, and war zones. It could enable a person to fly at a speed of up to 80 miles per hour. One can make a 4.30-minute flight at a stretch.

The Jet Suit team was sponsored by 'c0c0n' as part of an initiative by Synthetic Group, a leader in the global spice processing export sector, for the development of technological innovation.

Inaugurating the c0c0n 2023, the governor also flagged concerns over rising cybercrime incidents.

The event, hosted in Kochi, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, cybersecurity enthusiasts and prominent speakers.

