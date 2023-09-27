Watch: Iron Man in Dubai? 'Flying Man' soars high in his jet suit

The Ruler was received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE embassy in the Sultanate of Oman
The ‘Flying Man’ has taken off in Dubai, and it was a sight to behold! Sam Rogers suited up and soared over the parking area of Zabeel Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), on Wednesday.
Rogers flew as high as 15 metres thrice to demonstrate the capacity of his self-made suit. He told Khaleej Times after the demo that he can go up to 6,000 feet in a wide area.
The UK-based test pilot and design lead at Gravity Industries was demonstrating his Gravity Jet Suit which is dubbed as the future of individual mobility.
The live demonstration was part of the third Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport.
Growing up experimenting and fabricating his own rockets, radio-controlled aircraft and homemade camera equipment, Rogers has designed, built and tested himself the Gravity Jet Suit.
