Video: Biker on Dubai highway arrested, fined Dh50,000 for swerving dangerously between cars

This comes on the heels of the case of a driver who was caught and fined Dh50,000 for tailgating, dangerous overtaking

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 1:26 PM

The Dubai Police have arrested a motorcyclist for riding dangerously on a major road in the emirate, the authority said on Friday.

In a video, which appeared to have been taken from the biker's camera, the person can be seen performing stunts, speeding, and weaving through traffic in a dangerous manner on a superbike.

Here's the clip shared by the Dubai Police:

The biker was fined Dh50,000 and the bike was also seized, with the motorist being slapped with 23 black points on his driving licence.

Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that traffic patrols were able to apprehend the biker within a few hours after the video clip went viral on social media platforms.

"The video clip shows the rider riding his bike recklessly between vehicles and on one wheel. The biker was not just endangering his safety but also the safety of other road users," Al Mazroui said.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the past seven months witnessed the issuance of 22,115 motorcycle fines in the emirate, and 858 bicycles were impounded during the same period this year.

The motorbiker's arrest comes on the heels of the case of another reckless driver who was caught and fined Dh50,000.

Dubai's amended traffic law imposes heftier fines for reckless driving, which will require motorists to shell out Dh50,000. The offence comes under ‘driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a danger to lives or properties’. The same penalty applies for jumping a red light. A stiffer penalty of Dh100,000 is applied for racing on the roads.

Earlier on Thursday, a motorist was arrested and fined Dh50,000 for tailgating and overtaking another vehicle dangerously, the authority said.

The police released a video that showed just how recklessly the motorist was driving on the busy Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

