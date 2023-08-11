Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Police issue warning to drivers violating overtaking rules

'Serving UAE is a life-long mission': Meet Emirati photographer Noora Al Neyadi who impressed Sheikh Mohamed
Despite repeated warnings from the authorities, some motorists still brazenly disregard traffic rules — with irresponsible overtaking among the most common violations.
In a video that the Abu Dhabi Police shared on Friday, footage of cameras installed on the emirate's roads showed the dangers of changing lanes and overtaking from prohibited areas.
One car is seen moving to the road shoulder and overtaking vehicles while approaching a bend. An SUV is also seen skipping a long line of cars, driving dangerously on the shoulder.
The Abu Dhabi Police's Traffic and Patrols directorate stressed the shoulder of a road is reserved for emergency cases — allowing ambulances and other rapid response unit to get to their destinations at the soonest possible time. Giving them priority is crucial as their trips could always mean life and death.
Vehicles who use the shoulder for overtaking can easily become an obstruction for emergency vehicles. This is a serious violation punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and six black poingts, according to Article 42 of the federal traffic law.
